BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month, it was reported that defenseman Nathan Beaulieu wanted to be traded if he wasn't going to get more playing time. Monday afternoon the Sabres sent Beaulieu to the Winnipeg Jets for a sixth-round draft choice.

Beaulieu was scheduled to be in the Sabres lineup against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Instead, he will head west.

It would have been the fourth straight game the 26-year-old played in. Beaulieu had been a healthy scratch for 22 of the previous 26 games.

Beaulieu has three goals and four assists with a plus-1 rating in 30 games. He is making $2.4 million in the final season of his contract and will be a restricted free agent.

Winnipeg has a one-point lead over Nashville in the Central Division.

Casey Nelson will take Beaulieu's spot in the lineup against the Maple Leafs.