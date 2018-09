BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres have assigned 5 players to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Heading down the Thruway are goaltender Jonas Johansson, and forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Andrew Oglevie, Danny O’Regan and CJ Smith.

Johansson is expected to be the starting goaltender for Cincinnati of the ECHL. The forwards are all expected to make significant contributions to the Amerks.

The Sabres need to trim their roster to the NHL's 23 man limit by next Tuesday.

