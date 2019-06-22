When it came time for the 7th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Sabres GM Jason Botterill had his choice of Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras or Dylan Cozens as they all fell to them after the Red Wings made a surprise pick taking Moritz Seider 6th overall.

Cozens is from Whitehorse the largest city in Canada's Yukon territory.

The Sabres added a center, an area they need help in by taking Cozens with their first pick of the draft. Cozen's has size, he's 6'3" and he's the first Canadian junior player taken by the Sabres since Jason Botterill became their general manager in 2017.

Cozens played for Lethbridge of the WHL. Central scouting had him ranked as the number 5 North American skater.

As of now, the Sabres still have one more pick in the first round with the 31st overall selection.