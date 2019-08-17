BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since before last season's trade deadline there has been speculation that the Sabres were going to trade defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

So far it hasn't happened and who really knows if it will happen?

Ristolainen played nearly 25 minutes a game for the Sabres last season. He finished with a minus-41 rating. Ristolainen had 43 points in 78 games. He's one of a few Sabres to play with a real edge.

His contract situation, he's signed through 2022-23 and has already played 400 NHL games at the ripe old age of 24.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill and head coach Ralph Krueger spoke with the media Saturday at the Fan Fest about Ristolainen and his status with the Sabres.

