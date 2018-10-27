Buffalo, NY- Its been a long time since the Buffalo Sabres have won four straight games. You have to go all the way back to December of 2014 to find the last time the Sabres had a four game winning streak.

They will try to equal that mark Saturday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Its been 307 games since the Sabres last accomplished the feat.

Buffalo won its third straight game Thursday night at home against Montreal.

Columbus is coming off a 7-4 win over St. Louis Thursday night. Its the first of two trips the Sabres will make to the Ohio city this season.

