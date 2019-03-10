BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colin Miller scored the first Stanley Cup Final goal in Vegas Golden Knights history in game one in 2018. Now he brings that playoff experience to the Sabres looking to end an eight season postseason drought.

After the Bruins left Miller unprotected for the expansion draft, he was a part of Vegas' inaugural season that ended with a series loss to the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

After spending two seasons with the Golden Knights, Sabres GM Jason Botterill traded a second and fifth round draft pick for Miller hoping he'll help bolster their blue line that's struggled.

"If you look over an 82-game season it's very tough to keep things in check and not let those long streaks snowball so just the consistency is something I want to bring. We've got a good puck moving group back there so if we can take care of our own end then we can have some fun off ice," Sabres defenseman Colin Miller said.

Miller averaged just over 19 minutes of ice time last season and scored three goals and 29 points. In his first year with Vegas he scored 10 goals and 41 points.

Both seasons in Vegas he had 64 blocked shots. His hit total was 165 in the 2017-2018 season and 122 last year.

"I think everybody has things that they want to prove this season and we definitely have something we want to prove as a team as well," Miller said.

The Sabres open the season on Thursday, October 3rd in Pittsburgh then come back to Buffalo for their home opener on Saturday, October 5th against the Devils.

