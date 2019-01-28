BUFFALO, N.Y. — While their captain and leading goal scorer were still traveling back from San Jose, the rest of the Sabres hit the ice for the first time following their mandatory days off and the All-Star break.

With Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner absent, Sam Reinhart skated on a line between Remi Elie and defenseman Casey Nelson, his first time back with the full team since suffering an upper-body injury in early December.

“We’ll see. Take it day-by-day here. Got to get the legs going," Nelson explained. "I’ve been skating for a while, probably a couple of weeks or so, with the rehab guys.”

Phil Housley indicated there would be no rush to hurry Nelson back before he's ready. “He’s missed a considerable amount of time," the Sabres' Head Coach detailed, "so we’ll just take it as a day-to-day right now and see how he comes back tomorrow because that was a pretty good practice. A good, high-paced practice.”

Housley sounded upbeat about how his team looked in knocking off the rust, but knows their path only gets more difficult from here on out.

“When I look at our team, I think we look at the five-on-five differential," he said. "I think that’s going to be really important and that stems from everything. Obviously, our special teams and power play are going to have to contribute, but I think just the five-on-five play has got to get better. That’s when we’re really good and we’re on top of our game.”

Zach Bogosian believes the team's mindset is in the right place.

“There’s still a lot of hockey left," the alternate captain said. "It goes by relatively quick but there are a lot of games so you’re going to go through ups and downs just like the first half, but I think just trying to find that consistency, especially towards the end.”

“I think they believe in each other in that room. They support each other. They’re playing for each other," said Housley.

"Obviously, it’s going to be important to stick and become even tighter now because it is going to be tough coming down the stretch here. Every game is meaningful, every shift is meaningful, but they have to lean on each other and they’ve done a terrific job of that so far.”

Since their record-tying 10-game winning streak, the Sabres have won just seven of twenty-three games. They have thirty-four left to play starting Tuesday night in Columbus and currently sit four points behind Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference.