Sabres re-sign Weissbach; announce new ECHL affiliate

The Sabres bring back another minor league forward, and announce a new affiliation agreement with Jacksonville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres announced that forward Linus Weissbach is staying with the organization on a one-year two-way contract worth $775,000.

Weissbach was with AHL Rochester this past season and was fourth on the team in scoring with 20 goals and 27 assists during the regular season. He also had ten points during the team's playoff run to the Eastern finals.