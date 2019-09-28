PITTSBURGH —

At Pittsburgh, Casey Mittelstadt scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift Buffalo past Pittsburgh. 3-2.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo in the shootout. Thompson's goal in the second round drew Buffalo even, after Pittsburgh's Kris Letang opened the round by scoring on a wrist shot. Letang was the only Penguin to score in the shootout.

Buffalo's Linus Ullmark made 34 saves, and Marco Scandella and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves.

The Sabres open the regular season Thursday night against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.