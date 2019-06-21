The Sabres have 8 picks in the NHL Draft this year as of now. They have two in the first-round, the 7th overall pick and the 31st.

Any player they get there won't be able to make an immediate impact but they will get top players.

I think they need to target a center with that first pick since they need help there as well as secondary scoring.

Here are the rest of the Sabres picks this draft:

-Round 3: No. 67

-Round 6: No. 160, No 175, No. 177

-Round 7: No. 191

I also wouldn't be surprised if GM Jason Botterill made a move or two to trade for a second line center or a top 6 forward.

The draft gets underway on Friday, June 21st at 8 with round one.