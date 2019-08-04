This will be the sixth head coach for the Sabres since Terry and Kim Pegula bought the team. This next coach will join Lindy Ruff, Ron Rolston, Ted Nolan, Dan Bylsma and now Phil Housley as head coaches under the Pegulas.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill is now on the hot seat to get it right in his second attempt at hiring a head coach. If it doesn't work out this time and there is a similar result, Botterill will probably be on his way out as well.

2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak takes a closer look at some names to watch as the Sabres' head coaching search gets underway.