Looking ahead to day two of the NHL Draft, the Sabres have five and possibly six picks in rounds 2 through 7.

Here's the breakdown:

Round 3 - No. 67

Round 6 - No. 160, No. 175 and No. 177

Round 7: No. 191

Now they could still add another in the 4th round with the 122nd overall pick. That's a pick from the Sharks and the Evander Kane trade but it depends what San Jose wants to do there.

They have the option to keep that pick and if they do, they'll give up a third pick in 2020.

Day two of the draft and the second round get underway on Saturday at 1.