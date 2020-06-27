NHL Draft Lottery: Sabres to pick 8th

A qualifying round team will have the top overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Sabres entered the night with a 6.5% chance of winning the top overall pick, but learned their fate quickly as the first pick was revealed in the NHL Draft Lottery.

The Sabres will select 8th.

It will be the first draft for new general manager Kevyn Adams, who looked underwhelmed as deputy commissioner Bill Daly revealed the selection.

The Sabres finished just outside of the NHL's 24-team return to play format in hopes of restarting game action this summer.

A team that loses in the NHL's qualifying round will get the first overall pick in the draft. As part of the league's revamped lottery format that comes with the 24-team playoffs, several teams that could resume the season had a chance at one of the top three picks.

That's exactly what happened, and the league will need to re-do the lottery for that selection after the play-in round. Only then will presumptive top prospect, Alexis Lafreniere, find out his likely destination.

The Los Angeles Kings won the second pick and the Ottawa Senators third, with the San Jose Sharks' selection from the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade.

ORDER OF SELECTION