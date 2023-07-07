Sabres name Rochester assistants

The Buffalo Sabres hired some familiar names as assistant coaches with their top farm club.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres named two assistant coaches for Seth Appert's staff with AHL Rochester on Monday with both bringing experience to the table.

Veteran NHL player Vinny Prospal joins the staff. He'd been coaching for the last three years in the Czech Republic with success. He played 1108-games with seven teams during a career that spanned 16-years. He effectively replaces former Sabres captain Michael Peca who left to join the Rangers as an assistant coach.