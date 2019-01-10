BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of Thursday night's season opener against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, the Buffalo Sabres made seven roster moves on Monday.

The Sabres waived four players. Three forwards and a defenseman. The Sabres placed forwards Remi Eli, Scott Wilson and Curtis Lazar along with defenseman Casey Nelson on waivers. If they aren't claimed by noon Tuesday they can join the Rochester Americans. That is what the Sabres hope happens as they know there is always the risk you will lose a player that you don't want to.

The Sabres also sent three players to the Amerks. Forwards Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund along with defenseman Lawrence Pilut. Pilut is injured.

Thompson scored just seven goals in 65 games with the Sabres last season. He finished strong with the Amerks scoring eight goals in 11 games including three playoff games.

Right now the Sabres feel it's more important for Thompson to get plenty of ice time, probably top line ice time with the Amerks, than it is for him to start the season with the big club.

The Sabres return to practice Tuesday. They open the season Thursday night in Pittsburgh and play the New Jersey Devils in their home opener Saturday night.

