BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are making moves before the free agency market opens.

The Sabres traded a third-round draft pick in 2021 to the New York Rangers for forward Jimmy Vesey. Vesey (6’3”, 199 lbs., 5/26/1993) totaled 35 points (17+18) last season, including 31 at even strength, which ranked third among all Rangers skaters in 2018-19. For the second consecutive season, 16 of his 17 goals were scored at even strength. Vesey has played three seasons with the Rangers. Before starting his pro career he played four seasons of college hockey with Harvard.

Other teams were busy too.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone.

The Maple Leafs also reportedly signed veteran forward Jason Spezza to a one year deal. Spezza started his career with Ottawa and has spent the last five years in Dallas.

TSN's Darren Dreger reports the Sabres are one of several teams interested in Marcus Johansson who played with the Bruins last season. The 28 year old has scored twenty goals twice in his career. He's also played with the Devils and Washington Capitals.

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported Saturday night he expects the Sabres to sign center Curtis Lazar to a one-way contract. Lazar has played in 246 NHL games and has scored 15 goals and 51 points. He's 24 years old and was a teammate of Sam Reinhart's when Canada won the gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship. He's a former first round draft pick.

The Stars have reportedly signed veteran forward Corey Perry.

After just one season with the New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner is not expected to return.

Perhaps the biggest name on the market, Artemi Panarin is reportedly down to two teams, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Columbus has also reportedly made a last ditch effort to retain the high scoring winger.

Toronto's trade with Ottawa gives the Leafs some salary cap relief. That should allow them the flexibility to reach a deal with restricted free agent Mitch Marner.

Free agency officially begins at 12 noon.