BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres made a flurry of roster moves before Tuesday's 5 p.m. salary cap deadline.

The Sabres sent forward Victor Oloffson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Rochester Americans.

The Sabres called up three players from the Americans; forward Curtis Lazar and two defenseman, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Lawrence Pilut. Pilut isn't expected to be ready to play until the middle of the month.

The Sabres also placed four players on injured reserve. Three defenseman, Matt Hunwick, Zach Bogosian and Brandon Montour were put on IR along with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Sabres open the season Thursday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh. They return to Buffalo for the home opener Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils.

