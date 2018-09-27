PITTSBURGH (AP) - Phil Kessel scored twice in a 2:21 span late in the first period and Matt Murray made 21 saves in Pittsburgh's victory over Buffalo.

Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard and Kris Letang also scored.

Alex Nylander scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark allowed all five goals.

The Sabres wrap up the preseason against the New York Islanders Friday night in Oshawa, Ontario.

