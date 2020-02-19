OTTAWA, ON — The Sabres got off to a great start Tuesday night in Ottawa against the Senators, but they were unable to hold onto the lead.

Brandon Montour gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with the first goal of the night, 2:14 into the first period. Montour scored again 10:13 into the first period to give Buffalo a two goal lead.

For the third time this season Ottawa had the answers against Buffalo. This time a four goal first period outburst helped carry the Senators to the win as they scored four goals over a 3:29 span in the first period to take a 4-2 lead after the first period.

While the Sabres will most likely miss the playoffs for a ninth straight season, they wasted a golden opportunity to gain ground on the teams they are chasing in the playoff race as Pittsburgh beat Toronto and Montreal lost to Detroit.

The Sabres play again Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh.

