WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Forward Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Tucker Poolman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo midway through the second period. Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots.

The Sabres lost all four games on their western road trip. They are home against Pittsburgh Thursday night.

