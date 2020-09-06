Sabres' Pilut headed for Russia

BUFFALO, N.Y., (AP) - Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut is forgoing a chance to continue his NHL career by signing a two-year contract with Russia’s Chelyabinsk Traktor. The signing was announced by the Kontinental Hockey League team Tuesday, and comes after Pilut had difficulty establishing a regular role over the past two years in Buffalo. The 24-year-old Pilut completed his two-year contract with the Sabre and was eligible to become a restricted free agent. The Sabres hold the option to retain Pilut's NHL rights over the next three seasons by issuing him a qualifying offer.