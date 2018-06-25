BUFFALO, N.Y. - "I'll bring everything that I can to this team and try to win hockey games," Rasmus Dahlin said Monday at KeyBank Center as the Buffalo Sabres officially introduced their top draft pick.

Dahlin and his family arrived in Buffalo over the weekend following the defenseman's first overall selection at the NHL draft. The 18-year-old took questions alongside Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill.

Dahlin was asked if he thinks it will help him adjust to Buffalo buy having a few other Swedish players in the locker room, saying "Yeah a little bit, but I have to start to know all the guys in the locker room too. Of course I'm getting comfortable, but I need to speak some English too. I know how big this is for me, so I'm just trying to gauge how much this means for me and I'm super excited and super proud. So yeah, I can't wait to get the season started."

Dahlin will wear #26 when he hits the ice this coming season. He plans to return home to Sweden and will be back in Buffalo this August.

