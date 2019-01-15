EDMONTON, AB — Milan Lucic and Zack Kassian each scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 Monday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won two of their last three.

Casey Mittelstadt and Evan Rodrigues replied for the struggling Sabres, who have lost three straight.

The Sabres kicked off the flurry of scoring by making good on the first shot, exactly one minute in, when Mittelstadt tipped a shot past Oilers starting goalie Mikko Koskinen.

However, Edmonton pulled even on the game's second shot a minute-and-a-half later when a shot by Kassian ticked off a Sabres' stick and past Buffalo netminder Carter Hutton.

The Oilers also scored on their second shot, 50 seconds later, when Nugent-Hopkins deflected in a shot by Caleb Jones for his 15th of the season.

Edmonton made it 3-1 before the game was even five minutes old when Tobias Rieder found Kassian in front and he scored his second of the game and fourth of the season into a wide open net.

The Sabres got one back nine minutes into the first after a giveaway led to a goal by Rodrigues.

The Oilers added to their total just 24 seconds into the second as McDavid shrugged off a trip for a clear breakaway, scoring his 28th of the season.

Edmonton made it 5-2 five minutes into the middle frame when Lucic picked off a pass and scored.

Linus Ullmark replaced Hutton in the Buffalo net.

Lucic scored his second of the game four minutes into the third, giving him three goals in his last four games after scoring only two goals in his previous 91 games.

The Oilers continued their offensive outburst a couple minutes later when Draisaitl scored his 24th.

NOTES: Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (hand) is expected to soon have medical clearance to begin skating and is hopeful he'll rejoin the team for practices ahead of the all-star break and make his full return after that.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Calgary on Wednesday.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Wednesday.