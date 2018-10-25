BUFFALO, N.Y. - When the Sabres play Montreal Thursday night at the Key Bank Center they will see Antii Niemi in goal for the Canadiens, not Carey Price. Price is scheduled to start Saturday night in Boston against the Bruins.

Neimi has been in two games and Montreal has won them both.

While this year's Montreal team may not be the "flying Frenchmen" of the past this Canadiens team does have great speed and it has helped them start the season with a 5-1-2 record.

Montreal beat Calgary 3-2 Tuesday night.

Its the Sabres first home game since coming off a tough five game Western road trip. The Sabres went three and two on the trip beating Arizona, Los Angeles and Anaheim. Many times teams do not play well in their first home game coming off of a long road trip. The Sabres last home game was two weeks ago against Colorado. The Sabres got crushed 6-to-1 that night.

The Sabres have been bolstered by the return to the lineup of defenseman Zach Bogosian and head coach Phil Housley changed up his lines putting Jason Pominville on a line with Jeff Skinner and Jack Eichel. Skinner scored four goals in the last two games of the road trip.

Its a 7-pm face off. Its the first of four meetings between Buffalo and Montreal this season.

