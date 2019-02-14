BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a chance two players who missed the Sabres game against the Islanders could return to the lineup Friday night against the New York Rangers. Forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Zach Bogosian sat out the game but practiced with the team Thursday at the Key Bank Center.

Head coach Phil Housley said after practice that would know more about their status for the game tomorrow.

Friday the Sabres complete their seven game home stand against the Broadway Blue Shirts. So far the Sabres have gotten seven out of a possible 12 points. With a win Friday night they can make it 9 out of 14. Housley was asked if the Sabres set goals for it before the home stand started. "Well, its a great homestand. We'd like to get 14 but that's not the case. We don't set goals. You know obviously we knew where we stood coming into that homestand and this is the last game and it puts us in a good position at 4-2-and-1 but its going to be tough. New York is playing some very good hockey right now." Captain Jack Eichel had similiar thoughts. "We've played some good hockey and sure there's some hockey that we want to have back but good opportunity tomorrow night to finish it off in the right way."

Face off is scheduled for 7-o'clock. The Sabres have won two of their last three games.