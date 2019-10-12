BUFFALO, N.Y. —

St. Louis Blues (18-7-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-11-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7: 30 p.m. EST NBCSN

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo hit the ice against St. Louis. Eichel ranks seventh in the league with 42 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 24 assists.

The Sabres are 8-3-3 on their home ice. Buffalo has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 73.4% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 10-3-3 on the road. St. Louis has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 18 goals, adding 24 assists and collecting 42 points. Victor Olofsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 14 goals and has recorded 25 points. David Perron has recorded four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).