BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres GM Jason Botterill is putting his faith in Ralph Krueger, the former European soccer executive to turn this team around and eventually break their playoff drought.

As Krueger returned back to the NHL and is now one week into his first training camp as the Sabres new head coach, it seems like players are embracing his system and style.

"He has a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and energy and passion that he brings to the team," forward Jeff Skinner said.

When players reported to training camp last week, a big theme when talking about Krueger was he has made an effort to get to know them on a personal level and preaches open communication which seems to continue so far in camp.

"It's been really natural, it feels good and I just loved today. It feels like we're communicating very openly here. There's a good, honest vibe in the room and it's starting to feel like home here which is what you look for before the season starts," Ralph Krueger said.

"We have a very good system going, he likes to play with the puck," Rasmus Dahlin said.

The Sabres are in Toronto Friday night for another preseason game and open the season two weeks from today on October 3rd in Pittsburgh.