Sabres GM Adams in no rush to deal Eichel

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams says the organization feels no pressure to trade captain Jack Eichel.

It's the question that looms large over every move the Sabres make.

When are they going to trade Jack Eichel?

Eichel's representatives made it clear they expect a deal sooner rather than later over the weekend. That was in response to Buffalo GM Kevyn Adam's comments that he'd be OK with Eichel being on the ice for training camp.

Adams met the media Thursday to discuss free agency and changes to the coaching staff, but Eichel was a key storyline during the news conference.

"We're in control of this process. We have a player under contract. We don't feel any pressure. If there's a deal out there that we think is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres that's going to help us we'd be open to it, but we're not in a position where we're just going to do something to do it. That doesn't make any sense. Those conversations are continuing to go."

Adams has made it clear that the Sabres want to move forward with players that "want to be here." Eichel and his representatives have made it clear he wants out.

Would it be a distraction to have him start the season in Buffalo?

"We have players on our team that are under contract, and we aren't going to do something that we don't think makes sense for our franchise. I feel very strongly about that."