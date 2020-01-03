GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots after a shaky start and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

Raanta gave up goals to Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner less than a minute apart early in the first period. He was sharp the rest of the way and the Coyotes picked up the pressure, scoring five straight goals to remain within reach of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Jonas Johansson stopped 26 shots for Buffalo.