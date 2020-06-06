Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has knee surgery

The veteran forward expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to miss up to six weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo had surgery to repair a right knee injury, leaving him plenty of time to recover during the team’s extended break.

The team announced Okposo had surgery this week and is expected to miss up to six weeks. Okposo had nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games last season. He has three years left on his contract with the Sabres.

The Sabres are off indefinitely after being one of seven teams to not qualify for the NHL’s 24-team return-to-play format.