DALLAS, TX - We knew the Sabres were going defense on Friday in the first round when they picked Rasmus Dahlin with the first overall pick but that trend carried into day two.

The Sabres drafted four more defensemen on Saturday:

Second round - Mattias Samuelsson from the USA hockey development program.

Fourth round - Swedish defenseman Linus Lindstrand Cronholm.

Fifth round - Finnish defenseman Miska Kukkonen

Seventh round - Swedish defenseman William Worge Kreu

​​​​​​​The Sabres are focused on fixing their blue line that's struggled for years now. They now add five total defensemen to the organization after the drafting including Dahlin who can come in and make an immediate impact.

"The way we want to play, you just look at our pipeline and right now I think it's a scenario where we had to have more defensemen to our group so we're very happy with how the day turned out," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said after the draft in Dallas.

Now the Sabres big priority becomes finding another goaltender to pair with Linus Ullmark after they decided not to bring back Robin Lehner next year.

Another note from the draft, the Sabres stayed quite on the trade front. The only move we saw was them swap sixth round picks with Toronto. The Sabres traded their sixth round pick this year to the Leafs for their sixth round pick in 2019.

Ryan O'Reilly was a big name in trade discussions but for now, he's staying put. ​​​​​​​

Botterill also said they will not be in the mix for New York Islanders center John Tavares who is set to become a free agent this summer. When asked if he'll be in that interview process with Tavares:

"I don't anticipate being part of that process, no," Botterill said.

© 2018 WGRZ