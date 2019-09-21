Even though he didn't register a point, Sabres first-round pick Dylan Cozens had a strong showing in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs in their third preseason game.

He had a couple solid scoring chances and ended with three shots on goal while Tage Thompson had four.

The Sabres lineup was thin considering most of their big names like Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, etc. did not play.

Cozens was going against Leafs forwards like Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

Andreas Thompson scored first for Toronto in the first period, then Matthews in the second while Matt Read scored again to make it a 3-0 Leafs shutout.

The Sabres next host the Leafs in Buffalo on Saturday.

RELATED: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour will miss rest of preseason with hand injury

RELATED: Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger: 'It's starting to feel like home here'

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets dump Buffalo Sabres, 4-1