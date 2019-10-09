BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up the Prospects Challenge at Harborcenter on Monday afternoon. Buffalo and Pittsburgh were playing for the Prospects Challenge Title.

The Penguins broke a scoreless tie with four goals in the second period before the Sabres staged a furious comeback. Brett Murray and Dylan Cozens scored late in the second period to cut the lead in half. Rasmus Asplund scored twice in the third period to tie the game at four.

Asplund scored once at even strength, and once shorthanded, as the Sabres tied it at four. However the Penguins got the next goal and put it away after that with an empty netter.

Both teams finished the Prospects Challenge with a 2-1 record, but since the Penguins beat the Sabres, they win the title.

The Sabres open training camp Thursday when players report for physicals and testing. The Sabres play their first preseason Monday night against Pittsburgh at Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State.

