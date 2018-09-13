BUFFALO, NY- No one inside or outside the Sabres organization enjoyed last season. The team finished dead last in the NHL. There was a collective dread of what was going to happen next and you knew that whatever it was, it wasn't going to be good. The Sabres finished dead last in the NHL.

The entire organization, coaches and players faced the ugly reality and knew that changes needed to be made. Conversations were had and those involved listened, learned and grew from the constructive criticism. Now how that translates into wins on the ice won't be seen for awhile, but there is definitely a much more positive vibe surrounding the Sabres than there has been for a long, long time.

Since Jason Botterill and Phil Housley arrived in Buffalo, they have talked about changing the culture. "If you’re going to change the direction of this franchise we have to change as people. Our management has done a terrific job," said Housley.

While coach Phil Housley said he'd evaluate the captaincy throughout training camp, one candidate to wear the "C", Jack Eichel said, "You want to create something, right? You want to create a new identity as a group. There's a new mindset, a new standard."

Connor Sheary, who played with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin said about his new teammate, “I think Jack is a star in this league, and he’s obviously up and coming."

Another new face is Jeff Skinner. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina and is excited to be in Buffalo. “Based on what I’ve seen, I’m excited for the year. It’s always exciting to come to a team that wants you and sees a good fit."

Goaltender Carter Hutton signed as a free agent with the Sabres. "We’re not setting the bar low by any means. We’re going to build to win games.”

Defenseman Zach Bogosian said he is healthy and ready to go and "I haven't been able to say that for awhile."

The Sabres have a wealth of young talent with Rasmus Dahlin the first overall pick in last summer's NHL entry draft leading the way. The Sabres open the preseason Monday night in Columbus.

