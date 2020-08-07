Sabres drop lawsuit against Feds over immigration issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have dropped their lawsuit against the federal government after immigration officials reversed course by approving the team’s strength and conditioning coach’s petition for a green card. The Sabres say their complaint was “resolved amicably,” after being notified that Ed Gannon received approval for an EB-1 visa. The Sabres sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in May by alleging officials wrongly denied the team’s visa petition for the British-born coach. The announcement came a week after the Sabres’ lawyer notified the U.S. District Court in Buffalo that the team was voluntary dismissing the suit, with each side agreeing to bear their own costs and fees.