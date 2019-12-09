BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an offseason of uncertainty for Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, he is back in Buffalo and has reported to training camp on Thursday for player physicals and testing.

Ristolainen expressed his frustration to a reporter in Finland last month and said he would prefer to move on from the Sabres.

"I had the interview back home and I was just explaining personally how I felt. When you have rough years like I've had here the last six years and you don't win much and things get rough you get pissed. I was just telling that year wasn't easy for me. I wasn't blaming anyone else," Ristolainen explained.

Ristolainen would not say if he requested a trade or not.

"I've been here six years and in this business you never know where you will be next week or next month. When I'm back home it's easy to go away from hockey and not worry about things you can't control and now I'm here and I'm happy and ready to go," Ristolainen said on Thursday.

When asked if he expects to be here next week or next month Ristolainen said, "I mean I can't control that so I don't really need to worry about that. I'm here now, and I guess I will be here tomorrow. I'm ready to work."