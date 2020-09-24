Sabres sign forward Curtis Lazar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract. Lazar was a restricted free agent, who split last season between the NHL and the American Hockey League. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres. The 25-year-old has six seasons of NHL experience, and was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Ottawa.