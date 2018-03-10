The Sabres have claimed forward Remie Elie off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

Elie was a second round pick of the Stars back in 2013. He has played in 90 NHL games over the last two seasons and has logged 21-points (7g, 21a). He's also played 121 games in the American Hockey League.

He will add depth to the Sabres line-up which was finalized late Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's season opener against Boston:

FORWARDS:

Eichel, Berglund, Sobotka, Okposo, Reinhart, Girgensons, Pominville, Mittelstadt, Sheary, Skinner, Rodrigues, Thompson, Elie

DEFENSE:

Bogosian, Tennyson, Scandella, Nelson, McCabe, Dahlin, Ristolainen, Baulieu

GOALTENDERS:

Hutton, Ullmark

© 2018 WGRZ