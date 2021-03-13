Sabres' captain Eichel out for 'the foreseeable future'

Coach Ralph Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable except to say Eichel is "out for the foreseeable future."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury that is not yet considered season-ending.

Coach Ralph Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable except to say Eichel is "out for the foreseeable future." The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist to further determine the severity of the injury.

Under the NHL's COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo's next four games. He's already missed two games after being hurt Sunday.

Krueger also announced Saturday that Sabres rookie forward Dylan Cozens remains "day-to-day" and will not play Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Because of the nature of the injury, we'll be looking at that day-to-day," Krueger said.