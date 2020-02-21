BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres are headed at high speed toward a ninth straight season out of the playoffs.

GM Jason Botterill is under fire for the way he's constructed the underperforming roster.

The Sabres are desperately in need of scoring depth. They have defensemen to deal.

This might be Botterill's final opportunity to prove worthy in the role.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Mike Harrington and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to preview the NHL trade deadline from the Sabres' perspective.

The segment aired as part of Sports Talk Live Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on WGRZ.

