BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Jack Eichel spoke to the media earlier in the week via conference call, he talked about how the COVID-19 crisis was so much bigger than hockey.

Wednesday came word that he is acting to help.

A source confrims to WGRZ's Adam Benigni that the Sabres captain is teaming with hockey equipment company Bauer to donate thousands of face shields to area hospitals in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner also posted on instagram that he is donating $53,000 to the fund that onwers Terry and Kim Pegula created to help area non-profits, Feed More WNY, and first responders.