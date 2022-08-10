Sabres bring back Riley Sheahan

The Sabres added more organizational depth on Wednesday bringing back veteran forward Riley Sheahan on a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000.
Sheahan spent the 2020-21 season with Buffalo scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 53-games.
He spent last season with Seattle and scored four goals to go along with 13-assists in 69 games for the Kraken.
Sheahan is a veteran of 635 NHL games and has spent time with Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo, and Seattle.
The Red Wings drafted him 21st overall back in 2010.