Sabres bring back Riley Sheahan

Buffalo signs the veteran forward to a one-year, two-way contract.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken's Riley Sheahan in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Sabres added more organizational depth on Wednesday bringing back veteran forward Riley Sheahan on a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000.  

Sheahan spent the 2020-21 season with Buffalo scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 53-games. 

He spent last season with Seattle and scored four goals to go along with 13-assists in 69 games for the Kraken.  

Sheahan is a veteran of 635 NHL games and has spent time with Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo, and Seattle. 

The Red Wings drafted him 21st overall back in 2010. 

