Sabres bring back Riley Sheahan

Buffalo signs the veteran forward to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Sabres added more organizational depth on Wednesday bringing back veteran forward Riley Sheahan on a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000.

Sheahan spent the 2020-21 season with Buffalo scoring four goals and adding nine assists in 53-games.

He spent last season with Seattle and scored four goals to go along with 13-assists in 69 games for the Kraken.

Sheahan is a veteran of 635 NHL games and has spent time with Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo, and Seattle.