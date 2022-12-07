Sabres bring back Malcolm Subban

The Sabres have resigned goaltender Malcolm Subban on a one-year, two-way contract.

Malcolm Subban said he wanted to come back to Buffalo.

The Sabres have granted him that wish.

The team announced Tuesday night that they've re-signed Subban to a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000.

Buffalo traded for him with Chicago, but he appeared in just four games before suffering an upper-body injury that required surgery, putting an end to his season.

Despite that, Subban had a very positive impact in the locker room and in the community, which is something the franchise values greatly as they continue to rebuild under head coach Don Granato and GM Kevyn Adams.

The Sabres have a need in goal, and it remains very much to be seen if they've found an answer in the short term.