BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an entry-level contract with undrafted forward Brandon Biro.

The 22-year-old Biro helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten-best 12-8-4 record while serving as the captain for his senior season.

The Nittany Lions advanced to the conference semifinals before the season was canceled because of coronavirus.

Biro, who is listed at 5 feet, 11 inches and 175 pounds, had 10 goals and 25 points in 25 games last season.

RELATED: Buffalo and Western New York postponements, cancellations

RELATED: Relative of Sabres employee tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Pegula Sports and Entertainment to pay arena workers if games are cancelled