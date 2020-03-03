BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sports Talk Live Buffalo Monday night the Sabres and general manager Jason Botterill were a hot topic.

A week ago there was optimism that the Sabres, just six points behind Toronto at the time, could actually make a push for a playoff spot. The Sabres have lost the first three of their four game western road trip. The trip wraps up with a game Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Lance Lysowski from the Buffalo News joined his Buffalo News colleagues Jay Skurski and Vic Carucci along with WGRZ-TV's Stu Boyar who filled in this week for Sports Director Adam Benigni.

Sports Talk Live is a joint effort between the WGRZ and the Buffalo News and airs every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

