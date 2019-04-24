BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian will miss five-to-six months after his second hip operation in a little more than a year.

The Sabres provided the update Tuesday, two weeks after their season ended. Bogosian missed the final eight games with a lower-body injury. The team says the recent operation repaired Bogosian's other hip.

The timetable for recovery means Bogosian could miss the start of next season.

The surgery is the latest setback for the 28-year-old, hard-hitting defenseman, who has played 70 games just twice in his 11 NHL seasons. Bogosian was limited to 18 games in 2017-18 before season-ending hip surgery in January of that season.

This season, he finished with three goals and 19 points in 65 games. That matched the most he played since 2011-12 while with Winnipeg.