STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Buffalo Sabres opened the preseason Monday night with a 5-4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State.

The Penguins scored the first goal of the game, but just one minute and ten seconds later the Sabres tied when John Gilmour scored. Before the first period ended, Conor Sheary gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

The Sabres scored twice in the second period taking what appeared to be a commanding 4-1 lead. Henri Jokihariju made it 3-1 and then Tage Thompson made it 4-1 with his first goal of the preseason.

The Penguins scored three times in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 and send it into overtime.

In overtime Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored with eight seconds remaining to give Buffalo the win. Sheary had a goal and two assists on the night.

The Sabres are at Columbus Tuesday night.

