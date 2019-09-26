BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second last game of the preseason the Sabres beat Columbus 4-3 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets fielded a team of mostly AHL players. Former Sabres forward Nathan Gerbe scored twice for Columbus.

Tage Thompson scored his second goal of the preseason in the final minute of the first period to tie the game one.

The Sabres took a 2-1 lead on the power play in the second period. Jack Eichel passed to Jeff Skinner who sent it in front of the net where Sam Reinhart put it past the goaltender for a 2-1 Buffalo lead.

Columbus tied it in the third period but Eichel led the way back for Buffalo. He stole the puck deep in the Columbus zone and find Victor Olofsson right out in front who buried it to give the Sabres the lead at 3-2.

However with just under two minutes left in regulation Gerbe scored his second of the night to send the game into overtime.

One minute and 36 seconds into overtime Johansson stole the puck in the Columbus zone and headed toward the net. He waited patiently and was able to deposit the puck past goaltender Elvis Merzlikins for the game winner.

The Sabres wrap up the preseason Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Head coach Ralph Krueger says to look for a much different lineup against the Penguins than the one that played tonight as there is still competition for jobs with the Sabres.

