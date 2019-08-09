BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's all about the young guns at Harborcenter as the Sabres prospects get to show off their skills in front of fans during the Prospects Challenge this weekend that wraps up on Monday.

The Sabres are now 2-0 after a 6-4 win over the Devils on Friday and a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

2018 fourth-round pick Matej Pekar scored twice against the Bruins while Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson also scored.

Up next, they face the Penguins on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. to end the tournament.