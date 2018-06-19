BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres have announced dates and times for this year's development camp.
The camp will be held at Harborcenter.
It gets underway Wednesday June 27 with two morning sessions.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
4 to 5 p.m.
On Thursday the session times are:
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday the sessions begin 15 minutes earlier.
9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
The camp winds up Saturday with the French Connection tournament. That starts at 10:45 AM.
All on-ice workouts are free and open to the public except for the French Connection Tournament, which is only open to 2018-2019 season ticket holders.
