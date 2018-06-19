BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres have announced dates and times for this year's development camp.

The camp will be held at Harborcenter.

It gets underway Wednesday June 27 with two morning sessions.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

4 to 5 p.m.

On Thursday the session times are:

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday the sessions begin 15 minutes earlier.

9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

The camp winds up Saturday with the French Connection tournament. That starts at 10:45 AM.

All on-ice workouts are free and open to the public except for the French Connection Tournament, which is only open to 2018-2019 season ticket holders.

© 2018 WGRZ